By now, nearly five months into sheltering in place, you should have your set running, walking or hiking routine: the trail you can go to when you need a quick 15-minute break, the route embedded into your morning cardio plan, your go-to weekend hike to unplug. Switch it up this week and make a left turn where you would normally turn right, a right turn where you’d go left. Or maybe go for the full loop, where you would normally do an out-and-back. (Or try the out-and-back – it might look more different than you expect.) There are plenty of ways you can mix and match your route in places that are already familiar. Might as well keep things interesting, and maybe discover a new favorite.
