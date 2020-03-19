Guidotti Road to Goatherd’s Perch; 2.3 miles; out and back; easy-moderate
Badger Hills Trailhead opens up the beauty of both the Monterey Peninsula and the agricultural fields of Salinas. On days where the weather is particularly tricky, you still reap the benefits by having a bird’s-eye view of shifting clouds that turn into fog as they hit the hills, or peaks of sunshine in between light showers. Keep your eyes out for the first signs of spring – there are plenty of birds, livestock (like cows and goats) and peeking lupines hiding in the verdant green grass. Plan for consistent rolling hills (after the first big incline) and both paved and unpaved surfaces. This trail is friendly to mountain bikers, runners, walkers and good doggos.
Goatherd’s Perch to Skyline and Oil Well roads; 5.5 miles, loop; easy-moderate
Once you’ve taken in your fill of munching goats (sometimes they’re elusive from the perch), you can opt to extend your journey walking Skyline and Oil Well roads. With the heavy elevation work behind you, this scenic detour is relatively flat and makes for good viewing. Avoid the high-impact hike back to suburbia by descending back to the trail head via Trail 45 (dirt path) instead of Toro Creek Road (paved). Those with shaky knees be warned, paved or unpaved this is nearly a mile-long treck downill. It’s common to see hikers traversing this section with the aid walking sticks. From there, follow Toro Creek Road back to the parking lot.
