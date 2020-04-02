It is wee but mighty. On stretches of the 17-acre preserve you can see glimpses of traffic and the backyards of surrounding homes. But there’s enough buffer of trees and foliage that the place feels like a hidden sanctuary. And in the heart of it is the remnant of a seasonal pond that is habitat to frogs, deer, hummingbirds, towhees, mallards and lizards, as well as coast live oak, Arroyo willow, Monterey pine, a few redwoods (yes, towering redwoods in the middle of an urban environment) and big leaf periwinkle. A perfect little nature excursion for kids. It’s open during daylight, pack out what you pack in, and pets must be on a leash and their poop scooped.
