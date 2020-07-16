There are worse places to be living during a pandemic than Monterey County. That said, sometimes it’s difficult to pick a local hike when there are so many options. Do you want a nice dry hike with a lot of sun? How about a little respite under some fog-loving redwoods? Want to be close to the ocean? How about a little bit of column A and a little bit of column B? Andrew Molera has a trail for any number of those combinations, plus a river crossing. The Panorama Trail is a shortie but goodie, with unobstructed expansive ocean views. Meanwhile, the Ridge Trail packs a punch of pain and mountain views for both hikers and bikers. Or play trailblazer (please, no machetes) and take detours and shortcuts on other (existing) designated paths. It’s about 20 miles south of Carmel, so if you live on the Peninsula or the Salinas Valley just think of it as a mini roadtrip. Summer vacation is not lost quite yet.
667-1112, parks.ca.gov
