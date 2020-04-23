This creative and physical activity doesn’t take up much space and is mainly for the kids, but there’s no executive order prohibiting adults from joining in (with all due social distancing precaution). It begins with plotting and planning the hopscotch configuration in the head or on a piece of paper. Then drawing it out in chalk (or another kind of soft mineral rock; even ice plant spears can work) on a driveway or cement spot in a yard, or a discreet stretch of sidewalk where there’s not a lot of foot traffic. Or, like a thoughtful neighbor did, you can put it where others will encounter it and it can add a spring (or a twist or a hop) to their step if they are game. You can make it as short and simple (for the littles) as you want, or as long and convoluted as you have time and energy to do. Add a stretch in which you have to Moonwalk backwards to the next spot. Draw a triangle in which you have to spin around five times without getting dizzy and stepping out of its bounds. Add a square in which you have to do an impression or sing a song that other players have to guess before you can move one. It’s hopscotch; you make the rules.
