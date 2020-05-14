The Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study published in 2017 found that at least 30 minutes of sustained physical activity a day gives you positive health benefits – and that activity can be a gym workout, walking to work, or housework. The first two may not be an option right now, but you probably have plenty of housework you can do. It burns calories, depending on your age, weight and level of exertion. So don’t get mad or try to wriggle out of doing the dishes, laundry, vacuuming, sweeping, ironing, scrubbing – do them with gusto for a sustained period of time, for your home, your family and your health. But don’t lean too much on that mop. Housework can supplement exercise but isn’t a replacement: A 2013 study from the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland found that people who counted housework as exercise were heavier than those who did purely fitness exercises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.