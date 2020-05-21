The last time my family and I attended First Night Monterey, we encountered a video game demo on Alvarado Street called Just Dance. Our kids danced to the moves of colorfully rendered and outfitted characters on the plasma screen, to the freshest pop music hits of the moment. I wanted to bring that experience home, but found it complicated. The app is available on Apple and Android devices, but not my Chromebook. It has to be paired with a phone and a screen to play, or with a console with controllers like Nintendo’s Switch. And you might have to register or something. I don’t know. I gave up. But the best part of it is right there on YouTube for free: tons of clips of choreographed routines, going back to its 2009 introduction, that you and your family can dance along with. The reward is the fun, the movement, and the joy of dancing in your home to hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira or “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” by Silento.
