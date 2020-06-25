You are seeing and hearing much about protests, rallies and marches. They are legitimate and justified means of expression and solidarity, constitutionally protected gatherings to address grievances. And if you thirst for justice, and want to move with others with purpose, you should exercise your right to peacefully and vocally join in. Do so with respect to the health and welfare of your fellow marchers. Wear a mask at all times and keep at least six feet from others. Bring extra masks and offer them to anyone who is not masked up. Wear sensible shoes. Bring a backpack with water, hand sanitizer and snacks. Like you would any other outdoor outing. This is how to move with purpose.
