This two-lane, 18-mile, paved Rec Trail runs along the coast from Castroville to Pacific Grove over the route of the former Southern Pacific Railway. You probably know the most traversed portions: the tourist-magnet of the Monterey-P.G. stretch, or the more serene Marina-Seaside. The former will likely be heavily trafficked by folks getting fresh air from self-quarantining and may not afford you a berth of 6 feet. The latter has windswept vistas and will be less crowded, but may be too remote for little ones or elderlies. Try the stretch that starts next to the oceanfront Monterey Tides Hotel (end of Canyon Del Rey). Head south. The trail will sweep you along the dunes and native plants of Monterey State Beach, with panoramic views of Seaside the other way. Then it curves down a steep grade that gives you two options. The shorter one is to go left, north, back toward Roberts Lake, and you can circle back to your car at the parking lot. The other option goes south toward Monterey, through a phalanx of towering eucalyptus trees. You d
