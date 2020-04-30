“We may still have a number of rough weeks ahead of us, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. And that light gets a little brighter every day. We will get through this. Be strong… ” Those noble sentiments come from the Monterey Recreation Department and Monterey Sports Center. Which makes sense because their mission is to help locals get stronger, fitter, happier. And they haven’t let a little coronavirus stop them. Go to the Monterey Sports Center’s Facebook page for video posts of exercise videos you can do in your home, like a cardio dance party workout, a family fitness workout, kids crafting of Mickey Mouse gear and face masks, a 25-minute standing flow yoga session (on the unoccupied greens of the Pacific Grove golf course), and ergonomic work tips from a physical therapist. facebook.com/montereysportscenter
