For mental stimulation on your next stroll, whether a hike or on neighborhood streets, turn it into a scavenger hunt. Make a list of sights, items, plants or scenes before your jaunt and search for those items on your walk. It can be general: like finding a tree or something orange. Or it can be specific, like spotting a golden poppy, a bunny-shaped cloud, a yard sign for a certain candidate, or a particular type of moss or lichen. It adds a dimension of discovery, while also giving the fussiest kids something to do other than drag their feet.
