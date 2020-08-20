If you’ve lived in Monterey County, you know it doesn’t have four seasons and the peak of summer heat doesn’t usually start picking up until fall. Welcome to August and its heat waves, everybody. Beat the heat while public pools are closed by swimming a few laps in the shallower parts of the ocean, or in gorges and rivers around the county. Lovers Point, Asilomar and Arroyo Seco are all popular spots to float, swim and generally cool off, but try going during non-peak times (i.e. it’s probably not best to go during a Saturday at lunchtime) to avoid crowds. It’s not like you’ll miss swimming out in the heat of the summer sun – it can still be as high as 80 degrees in the mornings and evenings in some inland parts of the county.
