It is estimated (in the Before Times) that the average American spends almost 8.5 hours per week in a car. A major cause of this lack of movement: commuting. Swap out the car for something a little more stimulating, like biking or walking. Studies show that the ideal amount of steady cardio – like the aforementioned activities – is around 40-60 minutes and reduces the risk of heart disease and other illnesses down the line. If you live a mile from work, that’s roughly 40 minutes of cardio in a round trip if you walk, or about 25 minutes if you bike. Intimidated by big hills or the possibility of wearing on your joints? Try an e-bike instead, or an electric scooter. Don’t live close to work? Try parking further from your workplace and enjoy a walk before heading in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.