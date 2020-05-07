Tai Chi as we know it today evolved as a martial art practiced in China. It’s full name is tai chi chuan, but it’s been shortened (maybe for simplicity, maybe because chuan means fist and has become obsolete here). There are different styles, but the one I’m talking about is the flowing, continuous movement described as a moving meditation, done with deep breathing. You’ve probably seen people practice tai chi in the park (your kids might have seen it in the Kung-Fu Panda movies). It is low-impact, requires no equipment, and can be done by seniors, kids, some whose mobility is impaired (check with a health care provider first), can be performed inside the home or outside, within a small space. The Mayo Clinic recommends tai chi as “a gentle way to fight stress,” with evidence suggesting it helps improve sleep, immune response, mood, energy, flexibility. Harvard Medical School reports it reduces falls in seniors by 45 percent. You can find many tai chi tutorial videos online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.