The concept of a sitting break is different depending on your job situation. If you’re in a 9-5 office setting – even if that office is your kitchen table for now – it’s a break from sitting. If you’re on your feet all day, it means to take a break by sitting. If you’re part of the former group try to break every hour for a few minutes. Get up from your seat to get a few steps in, be it walking up the stairs or around your building or house. If your back hurts, try resetting with a minute-long plank or several pushups – just enough so you’re not so sweaty but your spine is forced to reatriculate in a healthier posture. If you’re on your feet all day, find a chair and sit upright, while tensing your core muscles and looking forward, not slumping over. Either way, sitting or standing for too long can do some long-term damage and cause pain.
