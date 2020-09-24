It’s not a secret that Monterey County has been muse to many canonical writers such as Robert Louis Stevenson, John Steinbeck, Robinson Jeffers, Henry Miller and more. Walk in their shoes, so to speak, and take a notebook with you for a bit of fresh air and inspiration. A few state parks have reopened, including Point Lobos, which is rumored to have inspired Stevenson’s Treasure Island. Henry Miller’s namesake memorial library is closed, but you can still take in the beauty of Big Sur at Andrew Molera. Jeffers’ stone Tor House in Carmel is open for outdoor tours. If you wake up early, before the crowds come in, listen to the gulls and smell the brine coming off the ocean with a walk down Cannery Row. If you’re so inspired, write it down.
