Weight training, while beneficial, can be unreasonable if you don’t have an entire gym setup at home, or if you are just generally clumsy (it’s OK, we all have our areas for improvement). Training with bands can be a cheaper and space-saving way to tone up (or bulk up) at home – especially when the air quality isn’t safe even for the healthiest of us. Resistance bands offer a degree of the same benefits of weight training but allow your movements to be more versatile and flexible. Plus, if you’ve been injured, it’s a great way to recover.
