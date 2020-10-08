The Dolan Fire is approaching full containment, but other fires are still burning throughout California, which means healthy air quality comes and goes. But that doesn’t have to mean sitting still, giving up on moving your body. Instead, get moving indoors with a virtual class. Monterey Sports Center is streaming free virtual classes on its Facebook page, and Om Oasis offers a free seven-day trial and Yoga Salinas has a $20 new-student special, just to name a few workouts floating around on the internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.