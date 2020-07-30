We’re not talking about just a quick jaunt around the block so your Fido can pee. Walking a dog a good distance – say, 30 minutes – reduces stress in both the human and the doggo in question. It also decreases the likelihood of destructive behavior, especially in breeds like Chihuahuas, who love chewing things when they’re bored, or in hunting dogs like basset hounds and beagles, who naturally want to find out where exactly they found that gopher ages ago. Unlike just being let loose in the backyard, walking allows the dog to bond with their human, and lets them sniff and see new things. Rediscover your neighborhood, or hit dog-friendly trails in Garland Ranch Regional Park, Jacks Peak County Park or a beach. Take your pick.
