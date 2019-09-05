Street Talk 09.05.19

What is a skill set you have that people might be surprised to hear about?

 Savannah Mehrtens

Follow-up: What’s your favorite beverage?

Asked at Lover’s Point Park in Pacific Grove

ST_Kelly_090519.jpg

KELLY ALCOCER | Student | Miami

A: I can play the piano. When my sister was younger she loved the piano and she taught me a few tunes, so I know how to play easy ones.

Big Fizz: Kombucha; it doesn’t taste like any other drink.

ST_Sara_090519.jpg

SARA SPENCER | Student | San Francisco

A: I used to be a professional horseback rider. I’m not in that profession anymore, because it’s very expensive, but I really miss it and I loved riding.

Thanks A Latte: An extra hot latte. It has to be good espresso.

ST_Tammy_090519.jpg

TAMMY SMITH | Medical technician | Sacramento

A: Photography is a hobby. I take a lot of pictures while I’m traveling and I’m good at it.

Power Up: Go Girls, a girly energy drink.

