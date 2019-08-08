Street Talk 08.08.19

What is the dish you cook to impress?

 Savannah Mehrtens

Follow-up: What do you cook for yourself when you’re home alone?

Asked at Lover’s Point Park in Pacific Grove.

WHIT BURKE | Stock broker | Pacific Grove

A: I grill swordfish. The whole process is a ritual.

Food Hug: Comfort food mostly, like peanut butter and jelly.

ERIC APPLE | Software consultant | Beaumont, Calif.

A: Blueberry pancakes. The whole family likes them, and you can be creative with pancakes.

Healthy Living: Salad. My mom was big on salads her whole life, so I guess it’s genetic.

NICK KELLEY | College Student | Beaumont, Calif.

A: Banana bread. I’m a big dessert fan and usually everybody likes it.

Simple and Easy: Usually a frozen pizza or a turkey sandwich.

