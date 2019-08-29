ST_082919.jpg

Follow-up: What job would you like to try for a day?

Asked at Asilomar State Beach

MARJORIE KOHLER |Retired | Pacific Grove

A: Being a housewife. That’s the hardest job there is, caring for a family full time.

Seeing is Believing: I would like to see what it’s like to train seeing eye dogs for a day.

BARBARA FORD | Stay-at-home mom | Modesto

A: Being a mother in this morally decaying world, it’s hard to keep your children on the right path.

Next Gen: The only thing that could be better than being a mother, I imagine, is being a grandmother.

EVA MILLER | Property Appraiser | Monterey

A: Commercial property appraisal was really a pain when people tried to appeal the value I set for properties.

Sing Out: I would love to be an opera singer, on stage. Music is just so beautiful and moving.

