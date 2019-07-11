What is your favorite way to spend a summer day?

Follow-up: What is your favorite food or beverage during the summer and why?
Asked on Cannery Row in Monterey.
JERRY MAIO |Retired | San Clemente, California
A: I like spending a nice, sunny day outside.
Warming Up, Cooling Down: A milkshake. It’s a nice time to have it when it’s warm out, and I like ice cream.
KERRY SHEARER | Social media consultant | Sacramento
A: I love walking around, going to great restaurants, checking out the area and seeing beautiful sights.
Drink Up: I like margaritas. They’re cooling and delicious.
AYANNA CASION | Sales associate | Marina
A: I like roller skating. It’s good exercise and it’s always fun to listen to the old music they play.
Iced Over: Icees, because they’re cold and this is the only time of year that it makes sense to drink them here.
