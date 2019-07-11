Street Talk 07.11.19

What is your favorite way to spend a summer day?

 Savannah Mehrtens

Follow-up: What is your favorite food or beverage during the summer and why?

Asked on Cannery Row in Monterey.

JERRY MAIO |Retired | San Clemente, California

A: I like spending a nice, sunny day outside.

Warming Up, Cooling Down: A milkshake. It’s a nice time to have it when it’s warm out, and I like ice cream.

KERRY SHEARER | Social media consultant | Sacramento

A: I love walking around, going to great restaurants, checking out the area and seeing beautiful sights.

Drink Up: I like margaritas. They’re cooling and delicious.

AYANNA CASION | Sales associate | Marina

A: I like roller skating. It’s good exercise and it’s always fun to listen to the old music they play.

Iced Over: Icees, because they’re cold and this is the only time of year that it makes sense to drink them here.

