Street Talk 08.01.19

What is your summer vacation nightmare story?

 Ellah Foster

Follow-up: What are your plans for this summer?

Asked at: The Crossroads in Carmel.

ST_Amaya_080119.jpg

AMAYA GOMEZ | Busser | Carmel

A: Wearing a really cheap bikini while bodysurfing. Let’s just say it didn’t end well and hurt really bad.

Car Star: I’m going to take a road trip down to Los Angeles soon for a giant block party my family throws for my birthday.

ST_Carrie_080119.jpg

CARRIE DODD | Interior Designer | Monterey

A: Last year, the fire up north caught the day I was leaving for Ashland, Oregon. We had to skirt around.

Rock Out: I’ll be going to music festivals.

ST_Nick_080119.jpg

NICK STINNETTE | Landscaper | Carmel Valley

A: I broke my arm before the hottest summer ever and wasn’t able to swim.

Sun Fun: I’m going to go fishing, wakeboarding, ride dirtbikes and be with my family.

