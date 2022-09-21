The hardworking team of the Monterey County Mosquito Abatement District (MCMAD) works to monitor and reduce the local mosquito populations. In 2022 with a newly-constructed building, fresh branding, expanded social media outreach and additions to the technician team, the MCMAD can deliver on their essential mission better than ever before.
MCMAD was formed in 1950 to provide a variety of services to help all citizens safely remove mosquitoes and other pests. This taxpayer-funded district monitors wild and recreational places like the Elkhorn Slough, as well as offering consultations for businesses, residences, and farms.
“There will always be mosquitoes,” said Operation Supervisor Paul Palomo. “The district steps up to be in control. That’s why people can say they don’t really see mosquitoes here.”
Formerly known as the Northern Salinas Valley Mosquito Abatement District, the Monterey County Mosquito Abatement District delivers the same critical services for the same service area. The recent move to 926 E Blanco Rd. in Salinas opens up several new opportunities for the MCMAD team.
MCMAD's new Salinas location features customized spaces built to store the pesticides, all-terrain vehicles, drones, and other tools the district uses to effectively control 18 different species of mosquitoes. “We see the potential for growth,” Palomo said of his seven-person team. MCMAD covers more than 450 square miles, reaching from Chualar to Aromas and over to Monterey.
The newly constructed building holds the District’s mosquito fish program, offering mosquito-eating fish for ponds, horse troughs, and other sources of still and stagnant water. Standing water, from sources large and small, provides the most likely place for mosquitoes to rapidly multiply.
After nearly 75 years, the Monterey County Mosquito Abatement District feels poised to grow and connect with the community in new ways. The new location has inspired a rebrand for the organization. In addition to the new name, an inviting new logo now adorns the vehicles and uniforms of the MCMAD.
Technicians inspect the various zones of the MCMAD service area five days a week. Palomo hopes this eye-catching logo will help people make the connection with the organization’s important mission.
“We want to be more noticeable,” Palomo said. “Now that we have more room there are more opportunities for community involvement.”
The District moved to their new building in January 2022 and has already used the space in innovative ways. The entire team at MCMAD has participated in various social media projects to share their essential work on digital platforms.
“Now we are able to enjoy a whole new environment,” Palomo said of the opportunities within the new space. “We can host a mosquito talk and put it out there.”
This District is engaging in developing conversations with the community through social media. Find “Monterey County Mosquito” accounts on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more to better understand the day-to-day accomplishments of MCMAD technicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.