This time of year it can be a challenge to name a single item of produce that isn’t ripe. The Earth has tilted squarely toward peak veg, the gazpacho days of summer when anyone can be a vegetarian with barely any effort. Even the most dedicated carnivore might find themselves satisfied, at the end of a meat-free meal, and not even realize it.
I get that way for a salad I call the Greco Roman Caprese. I realize that by going public with such a name, I might never be able to travel freely on the Island of Capri, where the iconic salad of tomato, basil and mozzarella is supposed to have originated. But I mean it with the utmost respect.
My capricious version employs feta cheese instead of mozzarella, and adds cucumber, onion, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar and not just basil but parsley and even thyme. So it’s truly a stretch to call this salad a caprese. But when the tomato, basil and cheese find each other in your mouth, and that distinct flavor combination hits, I don’t know what else we are supposed to call it.
Still, the ingredients change it. To me, the most striking part of this salad is how the acids from the tomato juice, vinegar and lemon all combine. Redundancy is underrated. Adding multiple sources of acid creates a more complex flavor than would a single sour ingredient.
The relatively mild-mannered cucumber’s job is to provide an aquatic stage upon which the stronger flavors can play out their drama. Those refreshing chunks serve as a peaceful counterpoint to the swirl of herbs, acids and spicy allium bulbs. When I stir it together and the fragrances combine, my whole body feels hungry for this earthy, savory combination, each bite like a splashy step through a freshly watered garden.
The other day I made another batch, and the leftovers were mostly dressing, which I used to season baked eggplant. First I sliced the eggplants in half, end-to-end, and cut a little bit off the bottom of each half, so they could sit flat with the cut sides facing up. I placed as many of these halves as I could fit into a deep oven pan. Then, with a short knife, I scored crosshatches on each cut face, so they looked like pieces of graph paper. I topped each half with a sprinkle of salt, a spoonful of minced garlic and a pour of olive oil, and then drenched everything in the leftover Greco Roman dressing. After baking for two hours at 350, I let the eggplant cool. The next day, I shoveled my next batch of salad atop the room-temperature eggplant. And once again, I entered the meta-veg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.