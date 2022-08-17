A Typical Day as a Monterey County Mosquito Technician

The team at the Monterey County Mosquito Abatement District (MCMAD) works every day to protect public health and ensure community comfort by reducing the mosquito population. The work of the MCMAD affects us all, from parks to farms, industrial areas and our own backyards.
Technicians spread out across Monterey County, with four distinct zones mapped out for each of them to inspect: Salinas, Elkhorn Slough, Prunedale/Aromas, and a Highway 68, Seaside, and Marina zone.
More than seventy years of data help technicians anticipate breeding patterns and identify possible sources of mosquito habitat for the 18 different species of local mosquitoes. Ditches, catch basins, ponds, and more are inspected each day.
“We use a mapping system to show areas of a historical mosquito problem,” said MCMAD Operation Supervisor Phillip Maschmeyer. “Some of these zones have hundreds of sources.”
These field technicians collect samples to analyze under a microscope for the specific breed of mosquito. Tools like semi-amphibious vehicles and drones help to responsibly apply pesticides, which only kill mosquito larvae.
MCMAD technicians also offer a mowing program to encourage water flow and discourage mosquito breeding in ponds choked by excessive greenery. On a given day, a dead bird may need to be picked up and examined for signs of West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne disease.
One of the most popular programs within the MCMAD involves supplying mosquito-eating fish. Also known as Gambusia affinis, these fish can live in ponds, horse troughs, and other large and small bodies of water. Mosquito fish can eat up to 100 mosquito larvae every day. Pickup or delivery of these fish is arranged through the MCMAD, often within the same day, and always at no cost.
“We want people to see technicians out there and see they take pride in their job,” Maschmeyer said. “A lot of times people call us up, we’re there the same day to help them out.”
Maschmeyer welcomed people outside of the stated service area of the MCMAD to reach out to the organization for help with mosquitoes and other nuisances like wasps and hornets.
“We have a public health and safety code. We must investigate something that could become a problem,” Maschmeyer said.
Citizens can assist the work of the MCMAD by dumping and draining all containers after it rains. Mosquitoes quickly breed within any source of stagnant water. Make sure all sources of water are circulating within ornamental fountains, fish ponds, and consider adding mosquito fish.
Another helpful way to help mosquito abatement is by reporting observations of mosquitoes to the District. In addition to being an outdoor annoyance, local species of mosquitoes can become vectors of diseases like dengue fever, malaria, and heartworm in dogs. Residential areas in particular need diligent citizens to identify and report cases of mosquitoes near clogged storm drains or other sources.
“If we don’t get called (for mosquito sightings) in residential areas we won’t know they’re there,” Maschmeyer explained. “Calling us when you see mosquitoes is huge.”
Residents of the Monterey County Mosquito Abatement District can call (831) 422-6438 during regular business hours to report mosquitoes. A new online portal welcomes reports 24 hours a day at https://mcmd.specialdistrict.org/contact-us.
When reporting mosquitoes to the MCMAD, it is helpful to provide a sample of the mosquito in a resealable plastic bag. Take notice of the time of day you spotted the mosquito and if you encountered it indoors or outdoors.
At the end of the day, restoring the beautiful natural landscapes of Monterey County through mosquito abatement provides daily rewards for the MCMAD team.
“(One person) reported she got to see all these new species of birds,” Maschmeyer said of a client who benefited from MCMAD’s mowing program. “The birds had all come back. She was thrilled about that.”
