When Ben Silverman sank a par putt on 18 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers raised both arms in jubilation.
In holing out, Silverman closed out one part of an eventful AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The outcome of the professional competition remains in doubt, with golfers scattered across the back nine, ready to resume play on Monday morning.
Justin Rose holds a 2-stroke advantage over Peter Malnatti, Denny McCarthy and Brendon Todd as the final round concludes. Rose will begin play on Monday in the fairway on 10.
So the team title was all that could be decided on Sunday. And for Rodgers, the future Hall of Fame quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, a Pro-Am title was cause for celebration.
“This is a pretty big deal for me,” he says. “It’s always been on my bucket list.”
Silverman and Rodgers proved to be formidable as a team. While Silverman failed to make the cut on the pro side, his par on 18 erased Rodgers’ miscues, giving them a stroke advantage over Malnatti and Don Colleran, the retired FedEx executive who already has a Pro-Am win.
The Pro-Am title did not sit well with Buffalo Bills signal caller Josh Allen and his professional teammate Keith Mitchell. In jest, Allen told Rodgers the championship should come with an asterisk, given that pro-am play was halted after 54 holes.
“I think Josh and I won,” Mitchell adds, laying it on facetiously. “Aaron Rodgers doesn’t count. His handicap was crap.”
The week was hounded by wind. Saturday’s third round was suspended due to vicious gales, leaving the third round unfinished.
Event organizers decided to wrap up the Pro-Am side once the round was finished on Sunday morning, with 75 professionals making the cut. The final round began on Sunday afternoon, with play to resume at 8am on Monday.
On Sunday afternoon, Rose used an eagle and birdie on the front nine to pull ahead of Malnatti, who was at the top of the leaderboard after the third round. The 3-stroke swing also helped him stay in front of McCarthy, who birdied seven of the first nine holes to charge toward the front.
“It was a great day,” McCarthy observes. “I felt really comfortable all day, and even this morning with the nine holes I played at Monterey [country club]. Probably some of the best golf I played all week, honestly.
Like McCarthy, Rose began his Sunday on the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. He had been on the green at number 9 on Saturday when gale force winds whipped up around noon. Balls at rest began rolling away, making the day unplayable.
“It’s just the beauty of Pebble Beach golf,” Keith Mitchell explains. “Sometimes you get perfectly sunny, no wind. Fifteen minutes later, it’s blowing 40 and raining.”
After flirting with the lead throughout the week, Mitchell ended the day on Sunday locked in a duel for fifth with Beau Hossler, Brendon Wu and Taylor Pendrith.
So on Sunday, that left Rodgers holding one of the two trophies on offer. When asked how he could so readily swap shoulder pads for a golf bag…
“I can take this one,” Silverman interjects to laughter. “He’s an athlete, man. He knows how to get it done, and that’s what he did.”
Amateurs
To put Rodgers’ accomplishment into perspective, Ron Rivera, head coach of the Washington Commanders, was in awe after the third round.
“It was the hardest thing I ever had to do,” he points out. “Coaching football is easy.”
Rivera was most impressed by the evaluation professionals apply to every situation and their willingness to be creative, particularly in consultation with their caddies.
“I learned to think about shots,” he says.
Meanwhile, Charles Kelley, frontman for the country music band Lady A, left the Monterey Peninsula thinking about one almost shot.
On the 17th at Pebble Beach on Sunday morning, his attempt for par lipped out.
“That was going to be my highlight,” he explains. “I wouldn’t normally play golf in these conditions, but it was fun.”
Beset by wind and rain, many were just happy the ordeal was over, no matter how special. For Heidi Ueberroth, however, Sunday was more of a prelude.
“I want to play another round,” she says, before turning to one of her group and admitting to the need for a break.
Realizing the discrepancy, Ueberroth covers quickly.
“Relaxing isn’t a bad second choice,” she says with a laugh.
