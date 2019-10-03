Infill Feelings
Come on, people! We need more housing. Stop with the NIMBY mentality (“A proposal to squeeze affordable housing into downtown Pacific Grove is up for a vote,” Sept. 26-Oct. 2).William Sterling | via Facebook
Sometimes it feels like, “I have mine, the heck with you.” Virginia Ray | via Facebook
I love that the neighbors who were appalled by the affordable housing units are, in response, turning their house into a short-term rental. James Laughlin | via Instagram
Up with the Arts
Thank you for featuring the Monterey Museum of Art as your cover story (“The Monterey Museum of Art is 60 and showing its age, but new ideas could propel it into the next 60,” Sept. 19-25). It brings focus on the exciting new energy and programing [Executive Director] Stuart Chase brings to the community.
There are a couple of notable factors that I feel were not brought to light. In a small museum, staff members generally have to wear many hats which can press one beyond endurance. When the previous director departed, the head of education and community outreach also resigned. This left a relatively inexperienced staff to keep things going with rather little guidance. I am not sure they have received the recognition they deserve for their commitment. Kudos to them for rising to the challenge of their on-the-job learning experiences.
My other observation is that Stuart was hired to rebuild – to make the museum more relevant, and to bring in the community and donors. Part of revitalization entails bringing the museum staff to a new level of professionalism. That is often a stressful process in any organization. It is not unusual for staff to leave when there has been a change of management. Barbara Furbush | Monterey
Years ago, I worked for the Monterey Museum of Art and it was the favorite job of my lifetime.
I think it was wise to close La Mirada for exhibitions to focus on the Pacific Street location. It was always a challenge to get the word out that there were two different locations.
There is no need for a brand-new building. The renovations and interior improvements at Pacific Street make it feel modern, clean and exciting. And changing the exhibitions on a frequent basis does indeed give the public reason to visit more often, although it is hard on a small staff.
Stuart Chase appears to me to be an affable, capable, take-charge man. I was impressed when I met him, that he seemed genuinely interested in all types of people.
For those of you who think that you have to go to San Francisco to see fantastic art: Think again. We have it right here in Monterey! Kerry T. Smith | Marina
Jazzed Up
Best musician. No words necessary (“A young guitarist takes to the road in search of something, as long as it’s not the same old blues,” Sept. 26-Oct. 2). Kathy Henderson | via Instagram
I love Kingfish. I saw him play with Buddy Guy in Carmel. He’s very talented. Marilyn Galli | Carmel
Water Drop
The new report compiled by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District shows that the proposed expansion of Pure Water Monterey can supply the water needs of its customers through 2043 using its most aggressive growth model (“Monterey Peninsula chief water counter says planned desalination plant far outpaces water demand,” Sept. 26-Oct. 2).
This absolute worst-case model assumes customer absorption will leap to three times the 10-year average recorded before the cease-and-desist order for Cal Am’s illegal over-pumping of the Carmel River.
It’s good to do worst-case scenario analyses. But the realistic model is that [growth] will decline sharply after pent-up demand is fulfilled.
MPWMD did create that realistic model and it’s easy to replicate.
Until when can the Pure Water Monterey expansion cover the Peninsula’s needs with that realistic model? The year 2076. That’s 56 years of water that costs 67 – to 75-percent less than water from Cal Am’s desal project. Hans Ongchua | Marina
Two very different solutions to our long-standing water supply problems are currently feasible, but with dramatically different price tags. Cal Am’s desal would cost us $1.2 billion over 30 years, while the expansion of Pure Water Monterey would cost us only $190 million.
Environmentally there are stark differences too. Cal Am’s desal uses more energy and produces 250 times more greenhouse gas than PWM. The desal plant would also destroy seven acres of dunes and discharge 8 million gallons of brine daily into the marine sanctuary.
Both desal and PWM could meet the Peninsula’s future demand and lift the moratorium on new water hookups. Which one would you choose? Unfortunately we don’t get to choose. The California Coastal Commission will decide for us on Nov. 14. The only way we have a voice in this is to convince the Coastal Commission to deny Cal Am’s desal permit in favor of the alternative PWM expansion. Go to publicwaternow.org to find out how you can make your choice heard. Melodie Chrislock | Carmel
Editor’s note: Chrislock is managing director of Public Water Now.
Clarification
A story (“A flight instructor invites first-time pilots to take him into the air,” Sept. 26-Oct. 2) misstated the cost of flight lessons. The cost is not always $295, but ranges from $185-$999, depending on plane and location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.