ROLLERCOASTERS, ZIP LINES, HORROR MOVIES… we humans like to be scared. It’s a thrill. And we like sharing that with kids at Halloween, a holiday that turns those thrills into an open celebration of fear, an opportunity to inhabit that which scares us and then neutralize it – with a candy reward at the end of it. Is Halloween just a sneaky way to help us face fear, mortality, the unknown?
But even with a holiday that seems to give license to our lurking terrors, it’s possible to go too far when it comes to kids. Consider the context.
You wouldn’t take young kids to see hardcore scary movies like The Babadook or It or The White Nun, but on Halloween, characters from those movies may unwittingly find them.
In 2017, at the Salinas Valley Comic Con at Hartnell College, there was a girl strolling around with a costume and mask of a ballerina from the horror movie Cabin in the Woods – her whole face replaced by concentric mouths of sharp teeth. I like that movie. But that costume was in the wrong time and place, populated as it was by lots of young kids. Some people are so obsessed with their own fandom that they just don’t see the families through the forest of other fans. But the next year, the SVCC implemented rules about such frightening costumes at their family-friendly event.
The content can go too far, as well.
E! News reported in October 2015 that an Ohio woman had decorated her front yard around Halloween time with realistic mannequins of human corpses (including a child) bound, hung upside down and skewered with knives, nails and syringes… a block away from an elementary school. The local kids and parents let her know that it was disturbing and she resisted their pleas.
But when strangers started lurking around her yard at midnight she got scared – that’s ironic – and took them down.
Different kids will react differently to the same scare. Some may be thrilled by it. Or a kid can be frightened at first, then delighted soon after. How can you tell if your costume or display is too much? They’ll let you know, with their screams, crying or running away. Their parents may let you know too. It’s up to parents to protect their kids from that stuff, but if you want to be a good steward to kids, you’ll help them do so.
To those parents who subject their own kids to scares and post the videos to YouTube, I can’t get mad at you. They are funny as hell. Yes, they can go too far, and maybe a child psychologist down the line will intone about that. But here is a caveat to parents: Halloween is about scares. You know your little ones. You know what they can handle. If your kid is especially sensitive or prone to sleep disturbances or nightmares, be vigilant and proactive as Halloween approaches. And if they should be subjected to a surprise fright – a movie trailer, costume, display or retail store aisle – take them out of the situation, hold them, and reassure them through it.
Maybe that’s one of the things that Halloween teaches us: that there are scary things in this world, but a lot of their power is ephemeral, and can be diminished by us facing up to and, eventually, laughing at them.
