AMERICAN ART GALLERY, Dolores between Ocean and Seventh, Carmel. 236-8167, americanartgalleries.com
For her series “Reclaimed,” Kristy Cheetle uses only her hands to spread paint on wood. An artist reception is 5-7pm Saturday, Dec. 28.
CARMEL MAKER SPACE, Su Vecino Courtyard, Lincoln between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 250-7929, carmelmakerspace.com
Seminars on new technology and trends like virtual reality, tiny house architecture and 3D printing happen at 8pm on New Year’s Eve.
CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org
“Piebald” by John MacWilliams is part of the small works show, featuring works no bigger than 10-inches-by-10-inches, on display through Wednesday, Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.