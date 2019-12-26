AMERICAN ART GALLERY, Dolores between Ocean and Seventh, Carmel. 236-8167, americanartgalleries.com

artcal-1.jpg

For her series “Reclaimed,” Kristy Cheetle uses only her hands to spread paint on wood. An artist reception is 5-7pm Saturday, Dec. 28.

CARMEL MAKER SPACE, Su Vecino Courtyard, Lincoln between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 250-7929, carmelmakerspace.com

artcal-2.jpg

Seminars on new technology and trends like virtual reality, tiny house architecture and 3D printing happen at 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org

artcal-3.jpg

“Piebald” by John MacWilliams is part of the small works show, featuring works no bigger than 10-inches-by-10-inches, on display through Wednesday, Dec. 31.

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.