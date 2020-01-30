Locals and tourists alike flock down Carmel’s narrow alleyways in search of the popular Carmel Belle, which triples as a restaurant, coffee shop and juice bar. Barista Charlotte Noonan balances regulars who come in for their usual morning coffee order, and the tourists stopping by looking to try new things. Meanwhile server Vincent Randazzo interacts with the “cafe flies” who come by every day and stick around.
Weekly: Local and organic are important to people. Do you get asked where ingredients come from?
Noonan: It depends on what it is. We get most of our fruit from the Salinas Valley, but we don’t get our romain there anymore because of all the stuff that’s gone on, so we’re outsourcing for that a little more. I’m really glad to see that more people are going for organic and local produce to help support small businesses and farms.
Is there any time when things slow down?
Randazzo: There are slow weeks, but seasonally, tourism in Carmel is all year. Like, a bus will drop people off and we’ll get totally slammed.
Noonan: It’s never really slow. This holiday season was good, it was very hectic and busy. A lot of people come from out of town to visit family.
What do they order, trendy or old school?
Noonan: Avocado toast, definitely. Everybody likes avocado, and it’s California so it’s what we’re known for. Our seasonal fruit salad is also really good. Right now it’s persimmon and pomegranate, in the summer it will be stone fruit, peaches and nectarines, things like that.
