Singer-Songwriter Lex Land credits Chet Baker and Anita O’Day as musical inspirations but calls Judy Garland her “patron saint.”
“I think that the art form of a simple song is a timeless and precious gift,” says Land, a native of Southern California.
Land began performing when she was 19, releasing her first studio album, Orange Days on Lemon Street, in 2008and her second, Were My Sweetheart to Go, in 2011. But it was only after she left Los Angeles for Texas that she began to find herself musically.
“When I moved to Austin I performed more jazz and it came like a lightning bolt,” Land says. “The genre felt like home to me.”
Bronwyn van Joolen (who performs as Bronwyn Koryn) lives and studies in Monterey and says that also she finds inspirations in many of the jazz greats: “I will get an idea for a song lyric and once I am at the piano, my inner Ella Fitzgerald and Norah Jones come out through the melody and chord progressions.”
So when Land met Koryn during a Monterey performance last September, it didn’t take long for mutual friend (and Puma Road manager) Nate Gómez to book the singers for a show.
For both singers, the past two years have been productive ones.
In 2018, Land decided to self-produce a collection of Valentine songs with Austin guitarist Art Carvajal. Those songs became an album consisting of both traditional standards and originals that highlighted Land’s sultry voice and balanced lyrics. The formula worked, and a year later Land released two more albums: Alone on Halloween and Alone for the Holidays.
“Alone means acoustic,” Land clarifies. (Her albums feature only her vocals and guitar.)
Around that same time, Koryn began to gain attention playing lively shows on Cannery Row with popular local bands like The Eldorados, as well as her two other musical projects, Max & Bronwyn and English to Crow.
“Both my music and Lex’s music are heavily influenced by jazz,” she says. “So while we both put our own unique spin on the genre, we complement each other well.”
This intimate Friday evening gathering in a Monterey tasting room begins a new touring year for both artists.
LEX LAND FEATURING BRONWYN KORYN 5pm Friday, Jan. 31. Puma Road, 281 Alvarado St., Monterey. No cover. 747-1911, pumaroad.com.
