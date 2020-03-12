MARJORIE EVANS GALLERY, Sunset Center, San Carlos and Ninth, Carmel. 620-2040, sunsetcenter.org
“The Bird Tamer” by Isa D’Arleans. The gallery presents “Women’s Series,” an exhibit of D’Arleans’ work, through March 31.
CSUMB SALINAS CITY CENTER, 1 Main St., Salinas. 772-7020, csumb.edu
AIM presents “The Power of Art to Fight Mental Health Stigma Among Youth,” a student exhibit (Ceora Minor-Arredondo, above). A reception is at 5-7pm on Thursday, March 12.
MONTEREY CONFERENCE Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey
The Oldtown Neighborhood Association hosts a talk by Michael Sovereign on the tile mural of the city’s history located on the corner of Del Monte and Pacific, at 10am on Saturday, March 14.
