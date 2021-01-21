Visuals 01.21.21

CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION
The oldest gallery in Carmel is starting 2021 with a burst of color in several shows, including two individual shows and a Small Treasures holdover group show from 2020. Lilli-anne Price has a new set of colorful and expressionistic land and seascapes in Somewhere in Time. Meanwhile, Susan Reith experiments with bold colors, still-lifes and a touch of the abstract using her new favorite medium, Flashe vinyl on paper, in her new show Voyage. Small Treasures is a group effort of 60 member artists who created 200 pieces, all under 20-inches-by-20-inches in size. All of the shows are viewable online or in person (with restrictions) until Tuesday, Feb. 2. 250-3347, carmelart.com
SAND CITY MURALS
Miss viewing art in big open museums? So do we. Luckily the tiny but industrious city of Sand City decided to convert its blank walls into an outdoor gallery. It doesn’t get as big or as open as an open-air mural gallery. The works, which vary in style and theme, were done by both local and non-local artists in the city’s first we.Art Festival, which invited the 13 muralists to paint seven highly visible walls in the city. wecreateart.com
