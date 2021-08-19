CLEANER PARKS
Do you wonder how Pacific Grove’s parks stay so lovely, including the well trafficked coastline? It’s partly thanks to the efforts of loyal volunteers. You’re invited to join them.
9am-noon Saturday, Aug. 21 and third Saturday of every month. Perkins Park, 946 Ocean View Blvd. Gloves, tools snacks and water provided. To register, visit bit.ly/tPerkinsPark. For more, acolony@cityofpacificgrove.org
BETTER PARKING
Ah, the saga of finding a parking spot. Here’s your opportunity to tell the city of Monterey how that’s going. They are seeking feedback in a survey about parking, intended for both residents and tourists.
Complete the survey online at bit.ly/MontereyParking.
ON THE LIST
The Housing Authority of Monterey County has reopened its waiting list for the project based voucher program, formerly known as Section 8. Waiting lists are open for 1- to 3- bedrooms on the Monterey Peninsula, 1- to 4-bedrooms in Salinas, and 1- to 5-bedrooms in South County.
The last day to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 24. Applications are available at the Housing Authority central office, 123 Rico St., Salinas; open from 7:30am-5:30pm Mon-Thu, 8am-5pm Friday. You can also apply online. 775-5046, apply.hamonterey.org
REDUCE, REUSE
Habitat for Humanity of Monterey Bay does not just build units—they also offer an affordable secondhand store to furnish your home or search for tools and some basic construction tools and parts. They are relocating their Santa Cruz ReStore to Watsonville and hosting a grand opening celebration. (This is in addition to their Seaside store.)
4pm Thursday, Aug. 19. 555 Main St., Watsonville. 469-4663 ext.16, habitatmontereybay.org/restore.
TEEN FUN
School is back in session, and so is the Marina Teen Center. They are now accepting registration for in-person after-school programs for students in sixth through 12th grade.
Programs are 4:30-6pm Monday-Friday. $35/Marina residents, $50/non-residents; sibling discounts available. 884-9542, cityofmarina.org/295/Teen-Center.
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
The Steinbeck House Restaurant celebrates its much-anticipated reopening. Light refreshments will be served.
