It’s easy to play volleyball in school, but harder to find a game as an adult.
There are two focal points for beach volleyball in the area: Del Monte Beach and Carmel Beach, where Michael DeLapa and Butch Kronlund play on Saturdays and Sundays from 7am to 11am every weekend, rain or shine.
DeLapa, 65, is “one of the self-professed elders who rebuilt the Carmel Beach courts and hold weekly religious ceremonies to honor the spirits of sweat, sand and trash-talking.” Kronlund is an “articulate, ruggedly handsome 66-year-old, accepting the love and respect of his peers and dispensing wisdom gained from a life spent on the beach.”
There are many others, not all of them quite as self-assured. While the gang of 60-year-olds constitutes the core of the community, younger people come as well. The rules are simple: four players per team (challenge courts system); first-come, first-served. The winners stay on the court for the next game.
“We know each other from coming down here so we know each other’s capabilities,” Kronlund says.
The tradition of Carmel beach volleyball started in the 1950s or before, even though the courts were not set as permanent for years. Local players have their obscure local traditions, such as Las Palmas or Cold Hand Tournament being held for the last 28 years in the worst December weather. But, as Kronlund, points out, part of the fun is that Carmel attracts a constant stream of guest players.
“Italians come here, Germans, Dutch, some Chinese folks,” Kronlund says. “It’s fun to see how others play, and they play at a high level.”
Remember: the sunnier, the more crowded. If you are a beginner, a foggy morning and a good companion (or three) would be in order. Games happen from 7 to 11am, Saturdays and Sundays, on Carmel Beach. [AP]
