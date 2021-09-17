Visuals 09.16.21

LEONARD HAN
Works by Leonard Han can be seen in a show titled An Ethos for the Living – an exhibition of paintings and monotypes at the American Tin Cannery (125 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove). This 2020 piece, titled “Beneath the Wave” and made using acrylic paint on raw canvas, can be seen among other selected paintings and monotypes that “have provided me a malleable dialogue with myself that spans over a 40-year period,” Han wrote in an artist’s statement. An opening reception takes place from 7-9pm, Friday, Sept. 17. [AP]
CHARLES MOVALLI
“Blue Boat in Harbor” by Charles Movalli, seen at the James J. Rieser Fine Art Gallery (Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel), is an oil on canvas painted around 1990. Movalli (who died in 2016) was not only an accomplished artist but also a well known art instructor and a contributing editor to the magazine American Artist. As a painter, he was known for his loose, energetic style. His work shows a transition from traditional realism toward more modern, abstract images, like the one shown above. [AP]
