Here’s an innovative way to get around the much-publicized supply chain holdups this holiday season: Give the gift of an experience. From outdoor adventures to arts and cultural appreciation, local businesses have a lot to offer in this category. An added bonus? You may be able to tag along with your loved one for many of these experiences, so it’s sort of like a gift for you, too.

-Tajha Chappellet-Lanier
Experience Gifts_Hahn

Hahn Estate

FOR THE BUDDING OENOPHILE

A Hahn Estate Library Tasting in a beautiful vineyard setting with an expansive view of the Salinas Valley; $45

Hahn Estate

37700 Foothill Road, Soledad | 678-4555, hahnwines.com
Experience Gifts_SancCruise

Sanctuary Cruises

FOR THE ADVENTUROUS SPIRIT

A gift certificate for a 2.5 – to 3-hour whale watching trip with Sanctuary Cruises; $75/adults, $65/kids

Sanctuary Cruises

7881 Sandholdt Road, Moss Landing | 350-4090, sanctuarycruises.com
Experience Gifts_Dance

The Dance Center

FOR THE ASPIRING BALLERINA

Dance lessons – in ballet, contemporary, jazz and more; tuition starts at $86/month

The Dance Center

26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd. B6, Carmel 625-3262, dancecarmel.com
Experience Gifts_MBA

Monterey Bay Aquarium

FOR THE OCEAN LOVER

An annual membership to the Monterey Bay Aquarium; $95/individual, $250/family

Monterey Bay Aquarium

886 Cannery Row, Monterey, 648-4800 | montereybayaquarium.org
Experience Gifts_Magic

Monterey Magic & Comedy Club

FOR THE SLEIGHT OF HAND ENTHUSIAST

Tickets to an upcoming show at the Monterey Magic & Comedy Club; presale tickets $32 plus taxes/fees

Monterey Magic & Comedy Club

5 Custom House Plaza, Monterey | 372-2608, montereymagiccomedy.com
GiftGuide-Golf.jpg

FOR THE GOLF AFICIONADO

A gift card to golf with an awe-inspiring view of Monterey Bay; any dollar amount

Bayonet and Black Horse

1 McClure Way, Seaside | 899-7271, bayonetblackhorse.com

