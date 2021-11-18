Here’s an innovative way to get around the much-publicized supply chain holdups this holiday season: Give the gift of an experience. From outdoor adventures to arts and cultural appreciation, local businesses have a lot to offer in this category. An added bonus? You may be able to tag along with your loved one for many of these experiences, so it’s sort of like a gift for you, too.
FOR THE BUDDING OENOPHILE
A Hahn Estate Library Tasting in a beautiful vineyard setting with an expansive view of the Salinas Valley; $45
Hahn Estate
37700 Foothill Road, Soledad | 678-4555, hahnwines.com
FOR THE ADVENTUROUS SPIRIT
A gift certificate for a 2.5 – to 3-hour whale watching trip with Sanctuary Cruises; $75/adults, $65/kids
Sanctuary Cruises
7881 Sandholdt Road, Moss Landing | 350-4090, sanctuarycruises.com
FOR THE ASPIRING BALLERINA
Dance lessons – in ballet, contemporary, jazz and more; tuition starts at $86/month
The Dance Center
26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd. B6, Carmel 625-3262, dancecarmel.com
FOR THE OCEAN LOVER
An annual membership to the Monterey Bay Aquarium; $95/individual, $250/family
Monterey Bay Aquarium
886 Cannery Row, Monterey, 648-4800 | montereybayaquarium.org
FOR THE SLEIGHT OF HAND ENTHUSIAST
Tickets to an upcoming show at the Monterey Magic & Comedy Club; presale tickets $32 plus taxes/fees
Monterey Magic & Comedy Club
5 Custom House Plaza, Monterey | 372-2608, montereymagiccomedy.com
FOR THE GOLF AFICIONADO
A gift card to golf with an awe-inspiring view of Monterey Bay; any dollar amount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.