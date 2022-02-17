Visuals 02.17.22

GREG METTLER
“Photography exists in a place between the physical world and inner world of the mind,” wrote artist Greg Mettler about his new exhibit, “The Inward Eye.” “The light that reflects off the subject creates a direct photographic representation, but our interpretation of that image is rooted in experience, emotion and memory. Some photographers look to be inspired by the external world, a beautiful sunset or a charismatic model. Others look inward and form an image in the mind’s eye, and seek to recreate that vision through the photographic representation of objects, people and spaces.” The exhibit consists of photographs and video that represent this inward perspective – and kicks off with an opening reception, including music, at the Sylvan Gallery (613 Ortiz Ave/ # A, Sand City) from 3-8pm on Saturday, Feb. 19.
ELLE NELSEN
The Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel) is back with the annual Monterey County-wide arts competition and exhibition for high school juniors and seniors – “For the Love of Art, 2022 Youth Show” – presenting drawing, mixed media, graphics, painting and sculpture from 15 local schools and 56 students. Elle Nelsen is a junior at North Monterey County High School. “My moral compass is my most impactful/significant strength and the driving force behind my art,” she wrote. “The main theme of most of my work is the intersection of the significant with the insignificant. Exposing the significance of seemingly innocuous social media in political and economic arenas is the underlying current theme of my art.” All pieces are available to be viewed online as well, at carmelart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.