After studying the general election and the Monterey County voter guides to understand the measures, I felt unclear about some of the issues. Thanks to the Weekly – your clarity and conciseness gave me the information I needed (“Our endorsements for candidates and ballot measures in the Nov. 8, 2022 election,” Oct. 13-19). Thank you for providing straightforward facts to help me make decisions. Nancy Callahan | Pebble Beach
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s war on our use of natural gas furnaces and hot water heaters will do little to reduce overall global climate change. What we can expect from his decision is an even bigger increase in our electric bills. We’ve already heard his pleas to reduce our use of electricity, will we be able to produce enough electricity In the future? Please, vote for all the Republican candidates to stop this war on dependable natural gas. They will restore a balance of reason and common sense to government. Vince Tuminello | Pacific Grove
First I want to thank you for taking the time to organize and conduct the P.G. City Council candidate interview (“Endorsements: Joe Amelio and Tina Rau for City Council,” Oct. 13-19). Your non-endorsement rationale and the image of me was superficial and inaccurate. It suggests a lack of understanding about me, my positions and even the town of Pacific Grove.
Second, your endorsement article descended into sardonic, ad-hominem comment. In a time when civil discourse is vital to promoting positive democracy, your writing slams “know it all” people of P.G. That’s exactly the kind of personal stab that fuels intolerance!
I participated in countless Planning Commission meetings where we sought new ideas for zoning, ADUs and other initiatives, all designed to improve lives in our community. “Know-it-all” residents actively participated in these sessions.
I would recommend that the paper never be dismissive of people who offer advice, whether it is to support or challenge the conventional path. Why? Because they may be right! That’s not being stuck in the past, Weekly, it is being flexible. Mark Brice Chakwin | Pacific Grove
Chakwin is a candidate for Pacific Grove City Council.
In your endorsement for Pacific Grove City Council candidates, you lead the readers to believe I was running for City Council to overturn the approval of the American Tin Cannery project. I have been very vocal in radio interviews, print and the League of Women voters forum that for a project to be approved, it must meet the three criteria: 1. Environmentally sound, 2. Financially sound, 3. Meet all zoning requirements.
If any project meets those three criteria, then I am in favor of a project for the city of Pacific Grove. I would also note any current project underway [was approved] before my appointment to the Planning Commission this year. The readers should also be aware that any project in the city of Pacific Grove requires the process of the Planning Department, Architectural Review Board, Historic Resources Committee (sometimes), Planning Commission, and, if needed, the City Council before a project is approved. I can assure you that I am a candidate for the residents of Pacific Grove and take the position that if a project goes through all the city commissions and departments before it comes to the council.
I will review the commission, staff, and residents’ feedback before voting on a project should it require a City Council vote. Debby Beck | Pacific Grove
Beck is a candidate for Pacific Grove City Council.
Raising the Rent
The housing crises and greed in Monterey County continues! What a shame (“Hundreds of CSUMB students receive startling notices about rent increases,” Oct. 13-19). Gretchen Andersen Baldwin | via social media
Don’t they sign a lease when they move in? How can the price be raised AFTER they move in? My kid signed a lease for the duration of the school year for on-campus housing, so this doesn’t make sense to me. Kellie Collier | via social media
School House
You cannot turn back the hands of time. Eventually, our bodies, our minds and our homes show signs of aging. The Salinas City Elementary School District is no different. The majority of its schools are more than 50 years old, including Lincoln (1917) and Roosevelt (1918). Our schools need repairs, renovation and technology to provide a 21st-century education (“Endorsements: Yes on Measures G and H,” Oct. 13-19).
Measure G and H bonds will provide money to fix or replace deteriorating roofs, pipes and electrical wiring; fix restrooms; improve ventilation; modernize security; provide technology and safer playgrounds.
Federal and state governments do not provide money for these projects. The responsibility falls on school boards and local communities. The SCESD does set aside 3 percent of its budget for repairs and routine maintenance, but that is simply not enough to fix our schools.
Please vote Yes on Measure G and Measure H. Mitchell Huerta | Salinas
Root for the Home Team
Dan is great! The Mayor of Union Town. I’m happy to be in his section (“Monterey Bay F.C. supporter Dan Devlin has carved out a colorful niche as a devoted fan for the first home season,” Oct. 13-19). Susan Gould Martin | via social media
I’m glad the old Fresno F.C. ownership team has enjoyed success in Monterey County. When the Foxes folded here and the news spread that Monterey Bay F.C. was happening, Fresno fans predicted the move to the coast would be a big fail. A consistent 5,000-plus fans turning out for home games was something we only wished for here. Dan Waterhouse | Fresno
Ending the Cycle
Thank you so much for highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month (“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month; local agencies and government bodies are doing their part,” posted Oct. 17). It is really important to keep awareness as current as possible. Too often, unacceptable behaviors become “acceptable” and are excused, and people continue to suffer. Christine Duncan | via email
Duncan is CEO of YWCA Monterey County.
Ins and Outs
The latest reporting on the disgraced Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force incident was so slanted and continued to minimize this incident (“Pacific Grove diversity task force chair and council candidate apologizes for tweet,” posted Oct. 12).
To add insult to injury, this task force and reporter divert the attention from this inappropriate faux pas of [task force chair and P.G. City Council candidate] Tina Rau’s comments and starts listing what this unnecessary committee has done, like this has anything to do with the issue of a DEI lead making disparaging remarks and not having the integrity to step down!!
Listen, in the real world there’s consequences for inappropriate behavior and yes, we all make mistakes and we all deserve forgiveness, so yes, we can forgive Ms. Rau’s unfortunate tweets and move on. However the consequence of that mistake [should be] not staying on the DEI task force. Christie Italiano-Thomas | Pacific Grove
Developer Dreaming
Thank you, Supervisor Mary Adams (“Ferrini Ranch development gets a six-year extension before project approvals expire,” posted Oct. 12). It’s clear that the pro-development-at-any-cost Board of Supervisors doesn’t care about preserving open space or preventing urban sprawl. It’s also clear that they don’t commute on Highway 68. James Tarhalla | via social media
Campaign Antics
Thank you, Squid, for reporting on the smear campaign against Tyller Williamson in the “survey“ that many Monterey residents, including myself, received (“Squid Fry: Playing Dirty,” Oct. 6-12). While I appreciate that you do not want to repeat the false allegations that were made, I do believe that you could have noted that they were race-baiting, homophobic and vile in their nature. Like you, I was personally offended and extremely disappointed to see such ugliness in our small-town politics. Of course the irony is that while the “survey” made fabricated statements about Mr. Williamson’s voting record, it is precisely his record of accomplishment and approach to problem-solving while in office that is inspiring many (myself included) to vote for him in November. Nick Tomb | Monterey
On Trombone
She is an incredible talent (“Gunhild Carling, the Swedish queen of jazz, is getting to know her new home in California,” Oct. 13-19). Chris Caffrey | via social media
School Lunch
Congrats Greenfield Union School District and North Monterey County Unified School District! You are doing some amazing work and our community is lucky to have you (“A joint effort is transforming the type of meals kids eat at school while helping small growers, Oct. 6-12). Blue Zones Monterey County | via social media
Correction
Writeups about Pacific Grove ballot measures (“Endorsements: Yes on Measure M and N, Yes on Measure O,” Oct. 13-19) incorrectly stated that Measure M – allowing a cannabis dispensary – would use the mechanism of a charter amendment. It is actually Measure O – shrinking the size of the City Council – that would utilize a charter amendment. The impacts of each measure and the endorsements remain unchanged.
