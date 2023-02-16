SAY RAMEN… Ko Ko Ro opened this week in Seaside. The ramen and sushi shop is still working out the kinks – including staffing issues that left it shuttered for the day on Feb. 14 – but promises fresh seafood and cold beer. Ko Ko Ro replaces the short-lived Crab Bucket on the corner of Broadway and Fremont. 880 Broadway Ave. C-5, Seaside. 920-1040.
SMALL PLEASURES… On Wednesdays and Sundays, Monterey’s premier craft cocktail bar Pearl Hour hosts “little pleasures,” a take on happy hour featuring a selection of $7 cocktails and $7 small plates. Stop by between 6pm and 9pm either evening to sip (and snack) from this special menu. 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. pearlhour.com.
SWEET BENEFIT… The Monterey Public Library is hosting its 18th annual Wine & Chocolate Benefit fundraiser at 4pm on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event is exactly what it sounds like – attendees get to eat chocolate and drink wine, all while supporting California’s first public library. The event is back in person this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased atinvestinmpl.org/18th-annual-chocolate-wine-tickets. Space is limited. 625 Pacific St., Monterey. 646-3933, monterey.org/services/library.
BRUNCH CON AMOR… Areperia 831 and Cali Dawg Vegan are teaming up to bring you a delicious, plant-based, Valentine’s-themed brunch on Saturday, Feb. 18. From noon-5pm they will be serving chick’n & waffles, enfrijoladas and pulled “pork” sammies at the Urban Arts Collective in Salinas. 21 Soledad St., Suite C, Salinas. instagram.com/calidawgvegan, instagram.com/areperia831.
RULES OF WINE CLUB… Bear And Flag Roadside is hosting the next gathering of the Carmel Valley Wine Drinking Club on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Expect a tasting selection of wines from Chile and Argentina, along with a pairing menu by Chef Todd Fisher. Tickets are $35 at bit.ly/FebWineClub. 7152 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 293-8608, bearandflagroadside.com.
TACO TUESDAY… It’s a great tradition and Tacos El Jalisciense in Seaside has a deal. It’s just $1.50 for select street tacos. 1390 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 920-2172.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.