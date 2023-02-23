PIGWIZARD PARTING… Destination sausage shop PigWizard is closing its doors, with the final day of regular service scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26. Stop by before then to stock up on specialty sausages and enjoy a sandwich or two. Any remaining inventory will be sold online and available for pickup by appointment. Read more on the decision, and what comes next, at mcweekly.com. 32 Cannery Row, Suite G, Monterey. 641-7316, pigwizard.com.
CULINARY ROUNDUP… Rancho Cielo is putting on its 13th annual Culinary Roundup on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Portola Hotel & Spa. Join the nonprofit for an evening of extraordinary culinary delights, delectable wines, and a silent auction with a plethora of excellent prizes that all go to support a great cause. Tickets ($195) can be purchased at app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/RanchoCielo/2023RoundUp.html. 710 Old Stage Road, Salinas. 444-3533, ranchocieloyc.org.
FUN WITH FUNGI… Earthbound Farmstand hosts an organic, mushroom-centric cooking demonstration at 10am on Saturday, Feb. 25. Participants will learn how to make a delicious meal of mushrooms and local greens, try samples, and take home the recipe and fresh greens to recreate the dish at home. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at bit.ly/EarthboundMushroomsDemo. 7250 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 625-6219, earthboundfarm.com.
BULGOGI TIME… A brand new Korean restaurant, Bulgogi House, has opened in downtown Monterey. They serve various styles of bulgogi – a Korean barbecue dish made with beef or pork – and other authentic Korean dishes. The restaurant is closed on Wednesdays, and open for lunch from 11am-12:30pm and for dinner from 5:30-9:00pm the rest of the week. 413 Alvarado St., Monterey.
BUZZY NEW BEER… Carmel Valley Ranch has a new signature brew – an Apiary Ale made by resident “hop head” (and newest member of CVR’s artisan-in-residence program) Jeffrey Vitalich. The Apiary Ale is a golden ale infused with honey from bees tended at Carmel Valley Ranch. Vitalich is the owner and brewer at Hidden Hills Brewing & Blending in Carmel. 1 Old Ranch Road, Carmel. 626-2599, carmelvalleyranch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.