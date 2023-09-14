Visuals 09.14.23

MICHELLE MAGDALENA MADDOX
Michelle Magdalena Maddox is a photographer and editor of Magdalena Magazine, a unique limited-edition arts and activism publication focusing on ecological restoration and human rights with a feminine gaze. This issue, titled Regeneration, features an insight into the local Esselen Tribe of Monterey County’s recent landback successes, as well as a sustainable fashion feature on Peruvian actress and activist Nat Kelley in a melange of meaningful stories about women’s issues, food, poetry and art. Maddox speaks at 2pm Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel. A magazine signing will take place after the talk; the magazine will be available to purchase and framed silver gelatin prints from the best of her collection will also be on display. [AP]
DONALD KELLOGG
Winter Light is the title of Donald Kellogg’s exhibit – now on display at Pacific Grove Art Center’s Boyer Gallery. “The exhibit features ephemeral moments during the winter in Yosemite Valley when pristine light and unspoiled nature combine to make something beautiful,” Kellogg wrote. “An almost spiritual sense of stillness and calm replaces the crowds and hustle of the summer season. It is my hope that this exhibit will inspire you to visit and to marvel in this beautiful place at this quiet time.” Kellogg is a fine art photographer and a retired plastic surgeon. [AP]
