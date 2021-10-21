Cannabis
In a county where crops exponentially outnumber people, the pool for this category is exceptionally large, yet it feels unsurprising for cannabis to take home the gold. Sure, recreational cannabis has taken the state and county by storm since stores began opening in 2018. However, cannabis is more than a propeller to spark up and ride to new heights. It also produces CBD oil, which has proven health benefits and the plant produces hemp, whose uses range from rope and paper to clothing and biofuel. A little something for all seasons. And speaking of cash: Local governments promised cannabis would go to fund a range of government services, and indeed it has – with cities and the county Board of Supervisors routinely tapping their cannabis revenue, which did not taper off even during the pandemic. Since 2018, nearly $39 million in cannabis tax revenue has been funneled into programs throughout the county.