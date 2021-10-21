Hummus Heaven
1750 Doolittle Drive, San Leandro (650) 392-4635, instagram.com/official_hummus_heaven
Hummus Heaven – and heaven it is – is available at most of the deli-style grocery stores in the region, as well as at the majority of the local farmers markets, where locals can sample the goods and see what all the fuss is about. On top of classic hummus flavors (garlic, roasted pepper) there are also more adventurous offerings, from avocado to tomato basil, as well as fresh homemade-style pita bread that could be easily sold at the Damascus Gate at the Old City of Jerusalem.