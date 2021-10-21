Rancho Cielo
710 Old Stage Road, Salinas 444-3533, ranchocieloyc.org
In less than 20 years, Rancho Cielo has become a local institution, but its creation once seemed improbable: Located at a former juvenile incarceration facility that had been dormant for two decades, the 100-acre campus, through the donations of local businesses, was transformed into a job-training center for less than $2 million, far lower than the county’s $20 million estimate. Since opening its doors in October 2004, Rancho Cielo has been giving local youth without a high school diploma, ages 16-24, the chance to pick up skills in vital professions that aren’t taught in traditional schools. Whether it’s through the nonprofit’s culinary academy, the ag mechanical and electrical program, auto repair or its construction academy, Rancho Cielo helps youngsters who’ve fallen through the cracks of our traditional education system gain the skills they need to find a home in our modern economy.