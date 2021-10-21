Earthbound Farm
7250 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel 625-6219, earthboundfarm.com
The title of the people’s chosen organic grower in a region as rich in agriculture as Monterey County is nothing to sneeze at. Earthbound Farm has been operating in some capacity in Monterey County since 1984. What started as a 2.5-acre organic farm in Carmel Valley has grown and now is owned by agriculture powerhouse and visionary Taylor Farms, with a presence in grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada. However, while people from various corners of the continent can enjoy Earthbound Farm lettuce and frozen berries, Monterey County locals get to enjoy its rustic farmstand in Carmel Valley, where its freshest produce is on offer, alongside the charm of the original farmstead.