Carmel Beach
Ocean Avenue and Scenic Road, Carmel 620-2000, ci.carmel.ca.us/beach-parks
One of the most celebrated beaches in the world, drawing tens of thousands of visitors annually, is a favorite for locals too, especially when they’ve got the beach mostly to themselves (except for their beloved canine companions). The white sand, waves and spectacular scenery make an attractive and relaxing setting for morning walks or evening strolls at sunset, or a day of reading and people-watching. It’s also one of the most dog-friendly beaches anywhere: As long as pooches are polite and listen to owners’ voice commands, they may run free off leash, chasing balls or cavorting with other furry friends in the sand, and maybe pausing to watch dolphins in the waves.