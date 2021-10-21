Elroy’s Fine Foods
15 Soledad Drive, Monterey 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com
When Elroy’s Fine Foods first submitted a rendering of its planned storefront to the city of Monterey, “it broke like every law they have for signage,” co-owner Chloé Dolata says. So the Dolatas had to go before the Architectural Review Board to explain themselves and, luckily, the board loved it. The bold deep-yellow-approaching-orange color, Dolata says, is partially inspired by California poppies and partially inspired by an article she read about how it is a hunger-inducing color. Plus, at the end of the day, it’s just nice to look at – “It’s joyful,” Dolata says. Just like a trip to this lovingly stocked store.